LOGAN COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Investigators in Logan County are investigating a report of needles found inside Halloween candy.

According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post, the reporting party said they found two needles in a "fun size" Snickers bar, believed to be obtained from the Russellville area.

Investigators are advising parents to thoroughly check Halloween candy before serving it to their children.

The finding of needles in the Snickers bar comes just one day after a needle was found in a Wilson County child's candy.