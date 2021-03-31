NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Award-winning radio host Bobby Bones has announced his involvement with Music City Baseball (MCB), a group gaining traction in its commitment to establish a Major league baseball team in Nashville.

Bobby Joins has joined rank with other notable figures pushing for Music City to join in on Major League Baseball. Justin Timberlake, Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, and Eddie George (to name a few) are the community advisory board with Bones providing professional counsel for MCB.

“I’m thrilled to join the initiative to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville,” Bones said. “Nashville is second to none in uniting sports and music, making it the perfect destination for a Major League team. I look forward to joining Music City Baseball’s efforts to honor the incredible history of the Nashville Stars, as well as pave the way for the future of MLB in Nashville.”

MCB is at the forefront of raising enough private investments to bring MLB to Music City, avoiding any help from the government.

Nashville has a rich history with baseball as well as bringing a long history of diversity to the national sport. MCB has already established a partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum as part of the equity, inclusion, and diversity Nashville's baseball was built on.

The prospective MLB team for Music City would be called the 'Nashville Stars.' With the addition of Bobby Bones, perhaps Nashville is one step close to receiving its very own team.

"Bobby is going to play a critical role in helping us generate excitement surrounding bringing a team here. His energy and enthusiasm around the cause is unmatched and we are thrilled to have him join our leadership team," said John Loar, Managing Director of Music City Baseball.