I65 I440 closures

The weekend ramp closures from I65 NB and SB, to I440 east, and Nolensville Pike to I440

 Derry London, Digital Content Manager

DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Another weekend means more ramp closures on Interstate 440 as crews work to fix it up.

Officials from the Tennessee Department of Transportation say weekend ramp closures are dependent on weather and project progress. For any changes to the schedule, click here.

On Friday, Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. through Sunday Nov. 10 at 5 a.m. there will be ramp closures at the following locations:

  • I-65 in both directions to I-440 eastbound
  • Nolensville Pike southbound to I-440 eastbound 

On Friday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 18 at 5 a.m. there will be ramp closures at the following locations:

  • I-65 in both directions to I-440 eastbound
  • I-440 eastbound to I-65 southbound
  • I-440 westbound to Nolensville Pike
  • I-24 eastbound to I-440 westbound (Friday at 9 p.m. through Sunday at 5 a.m.)

Drivers are reminded to pay attention, slow down and move over for all vehicles with flashing lights. 

