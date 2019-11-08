DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Another weekend means more ramp closures on Interstate 440 as crews work to fix it up.
Officials from the Tennessee Department of Transportation say weekend ramp closures are dependent on weather and project progress. For any changes to the schedule, click here.
On Friday, Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. through Sunday Nov. 10 at 5 a.m. there will be ramp closures at the following locations:
- I-65 in both directions to I-440 eastbound
- Nolensville Pike southbound to I-440 eastbound
On Friday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 18 at 5 a.m. there will be ramp closures at the following locations:
- I-65 in both directions to I-440 eastbound
- I-440 eastbound to I-65 southbound
- I-440 westbound to Nolensville Pike
- I-24 eastbound to I-440 westbound (Friday at 9 p.m. through Sunday at 5 a.m.)
Drivers are reminded to pay attention, slow down and move over for all vehicles with flashing lights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.