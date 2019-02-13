Guns, guns and more guns were laid out for display at Nashville International Airport on Wednesday.
More than 4,000 weapons, a record amount, were confiscated from carry-on luggage at the airport in 2018.
Federal officials said the most concerning part is finding so many of them loaded.
“Across the nation about 86 percent of the weapons that we find are loaded,” said Stephen Wood, Federal Security Director, TSA. “I did a check this year for 2019 and we have had 15 firearms arrive at the checkpoint with 14 of those being loaded.”
Nashville International Airport ranked No. 10 on the TSA’s list of airports with the most weapon recoveries.
Firearms are allowed in checked bags as long as they are unloaded and stored in a proper carrying case.
