NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’ve already gotten your holiday decorations up, you’re not alone.
More and more people are decorating early this year.
Cassie Baker from Goodlettsville says she and her husband put up their Christmas decorations inside and outside their home the first weekend of November.
“My husband and I are both working from home currently and we’ve got the kids virtually learning,” Baker said. “Anything we can do to bring them joy, brings me joy.”
Health experts say people are turning to what’s familiar: nostalgia of happier times.
“There is a reason that almost every family has a tradition that has been passed on from generation to generation,” said Dr. Abhi Saxena, medical director of behavioral health services at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “It kind of ties us together. Reminds us that we always will have something to look forward to.“
It’s also one of the few things we can do right now.
“So much in 2020 has been out of our control,” Dr. Saxena said. “If we can try to make any small moves, even ceremonial moves, to kind of take our lives back in control – I think it’s OK in 2020 to throw out the rules of not decorating until after Thanksgiving. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a little extra cheer.”
As Baker put it:
“This year is what we make of it.”
