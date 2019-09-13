LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -- A husband and wife, both previously convicted on drug charges, are in prison again on various drug possession charges.
43-year-old Sabra Fitts-Keeley and her husband, 33-year-old Prentice Keeley, were arrested in a Madison motel, where officers found a digital scale, a half-pound of marijuana, a number of pills, and a revolver.
In April, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon PD's Narcotics Divisions executed a search warrant at the Lebanon home of Fitts-Keeley. She is a previously convicted felon on drug related charges.
Her husband was in prison in the midst of a 13-year prison term for drug related charges at the time officers executed the search warrant.
In that April search, detectives located approximately 2 ounces of heroin, 7 ounces of meth, 1 ounce of cocaine, marijuana, and a 9mm handgun.
Officers also found drug ledgers, and detailed instructions for smuggling narcotics into prison, believed to be from Prentice.
Prentice Keeley was released from prison on May 8 after serving his sentence.
On July 28th Wilson County Deputies stopped Prentice for a traffic-related issue, and was arrested for Possession of Schedule I (Heroin), Possession of Schedule II (Meth), Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), and Driving on a Revoked License.
On August 7, LPD and WCSO attempted to perform a traffic stop on Sabra and Prentice, but she drove off, and officers called off their pursuit over safety concerns.
Officers obtained warrants on two counts of Evading Arrest, two counts of Reckless Driving and one count of Reckless Endangerment on Sabra.
Days later, detectives presented the case on Prentice and Sabra from April to the Wilson County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury indicted Sabra Fitts-Keeley for Possession of Schedule I (Heroin), Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Weapon during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Introduction of Schedule I (Heroin) into a Penal Institution, and Introduction of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) into a Penal Institution.
Prentice Keeley was indicted for Possession of Schedule I (Heroin), Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), Revoked License, Introduction of Schedule I (Heroin) into a Penal Institution, and Introduction of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) into a Penal Institution.
With the help of Metro –Nashville Police Department, Sabra and Prentice were arrested at a hotel in Madison on August 23rd.
Officers executed a search warrant upon the hotel room, where they located pharmaceutical pills, digital scales, one half pound of marijuana, and a revolver.
The couple is currently incarcerated at the Wilson County Jail and collectively has a bond of $200,000. Both will face charges in Nashville from the search warrant after being released.
On Wednesday, the Wilson County Grand Jury indicted Prentice Keeley for 3 counts of Sale of Schedule I (Heroin), 3 counts of Sale of Schedule II (Fentanyl) and 1 count of Sale of Schedule VI (Marijuana). An additional $50,000 bond was attached to the new charges.
