NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The visible proof of Nashville’s growth is evident in the downtown skyline.
The new JW Marriott at 201 8th Ave. South just opened in the summer of 2018. It sits west of Music City Center on a hill. At 33 stories tall, employees boast it’s the second-tallest building in town.
That’s subject to change quite soon, with cranes active on dozens of other downtown buildings.
Here are four of the tallest skyscraper projects underway or proposed for downtown, according to the Nashville Business Journal:
- 151 Nashville - 40 stories, hotels and condos at 151 First Ave. South
- 5th & Broadway - 34-story apartment building
- Embassy Suites/Curio Hotel - 30 stories at 710 Demonbreun St.
- One KVB - 30-story office tower at 400 7th Ave. South
"We see continued growth and continued interest in office, residential and hotel in downtown," said Joni Priest with the Metro Nashville Planning Department.
Priest admits the market may be hotter than ever, but says there are limitations.
"Some parts of downtown are zoned for high buildings, and some are zoned for mid-rise or low-rise buildings and that’s just appropriate calibration for each neighborhood and what it needs," Priest said.
Much of the new development is going South of Broadway. The neighborhood known as "SoBro" will look shockingly different in the coming months. There are at least seven new hotels going up in the area around Music City Center, some of them more than 20 stories tall.
"The amount of stuff that’s happened and how fast it’s happened is head-spinning, even for us here, I’d say," said Adam Sichko with the Nashville Business Journal, which keeps close tabs on new development with Crane Watch. "People very suddenly noticed traffic is getting worse, cost of living is rising and that building that was there and was torn down ... now there’s a five or 10 or 15-story building in its place. People are uncomfortable with the pace of change as much as anything."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.