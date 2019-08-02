Currently the AT&T building, better known to locals as the Batman building, is the tallest skyscraper in Nashville. But there’s a new company coming to town that wants to put it to shame.
The Paramount Tower, a luxury residential building, is set be erected on Church Street next to the Nashville Public Library’s main campus.
If it’s built as planned, it will stand at 750 feet tall. That’s nearly 250 feet higher than Nashville’s 505 building, also a building of high-end condos, and the second tallest building in the skyline. It would also safely surpass the city’s AT&T Building, whose spires top out at 617 feet, making it the tallest in Nashville.
As of today, the third tallest building in Nashville is the Fifth Third tower, followed by the new Bridgestone building, then the Tennessee tower.
It’s become a trend in Nashville to build “up” versus “out”, because land has become so expensive here.
However, air rights play a factor in building here. The FAA has already cut back on the height of the proposed Paramount Tower and will have to sign off on final plans before construction can officially begin on the actual building.
A groundbreaking date has not been set.
Tallest buildings in Nashville as of 2019:
|Rank (#)
|Building
|Height (ft.)
|1
|AT&T Building
|617
|2
|505
|543
|3
|Fifth Third Center
|490
|4
|Bridgestone Tower
|460
|5
|Tennessee Tower
|452
|6
|The Pinnacle and Symphony Place
|417
|7
|The Place at Fifth + Broadway (UNDER CONSTRUCTION)
|415
|8
|Life & Casualty (L&C) Tower
|409
|9
|Nashville City Center
|402
|10
|James K. Polk State Office Building
|392
