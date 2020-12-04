MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Following the arrest of a former Tennessee teacher for rape, police and school officials in Wilson County show how they keep students safe.
On Thursday, former Mt. Juliet High School teacher and coach Timothy Williams was charged with two counts of aggravated statutory rape of a 16-year-old female.
During the investigation, police learned the former teacher communicated with the student via Instagram.
Third-party platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are just a click away on any device.
In this increasingly technology-filled, virtual world, inappropriate conversations between a teacher and student could be happening more often.
Inside the schools at Wilson County, they have safety measures to prevent this behavior from happening.
"We do require all students and teachers to go through a digital citizenship course, grade-level appropriate, at the beginning of the year," Brandon Cook, Technology Supervisor for Wilson County Schools, said. "We also have an acceptable use policy in place that holds all stakeholders, including teachers, students, parents, accountable for what goes on on our school-issued devices. Every year teachers go through an annual compliance course and multiple PD courses. We share expectations with them as far as their students and will all stakeholders."
Cook also said they monitor all activity.
"We've got numerous content filtering services in place, anti-virus, firewall network, and privacy and permission measures are the top priority," Cook said.
With more going on outside of the classroom with students on hybrid schedules or fully remote, there is an opportunity for strictly prohibited communication.
"When that traffic increases outside of the classroom setting, we all have to know the risk are there and increased when it comes to inappropriate conversations," Bart Barker, Public Information Officer for Wilson County Schools, said. "We take pride in our digital citizenship and upholding that between teachers and students."
The best way to guard against this starts at home.
"When something takes place outside of our schools, outside of our network, outside of our firewalls, then it becomes extremely important that a family member, close friend, parent, or guardian to notify school and law because that relationship is in place and we work together to make sure if something isn't right that will be investigated," Barker said of the relationship between police and the school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.