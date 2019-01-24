NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Suicide is a leading cause of death here in Tennessee, where we lose three people every day.
New numbers show that we're losing even more young people to suicide than before.
Between 2016 and 2017, there was a nearly 24 percent increase. From 2015 to 2017, it was more than 54 percent.
When we say children, we're talking about those between the ages of 10 to 17.
If you take a look at the data, 33 children died by suicide in 2015. In 2016, that number rose to 41, and in 2017, it was 51.
Scott Ridgway, the executive director of the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, says he was shocked when he learned about how many people we have lost.
"I feel devastated to think that all the hard work, that all the volunteers, the folks and the staff, are doing to prevent suicide. When we see those numbers, it's very alarming," he said.
In an effort to curb death by suicide, he says it's all about education.
Right now, that's harder to do with less than a handful of staff members. In East Tennessee, one person oversees about 20 counties.
"People will hear that suicide is one of the most preventable causes of death. Well, it's only preventable if we're educated about the warning signs," Ridgway said.
Increasing education means increasing staff. Right now, there's a proposal on Gov. Bill Lee's desk to add 12 staff members.
The warning signs of suicide may be difficult to see, but it is possible to help prevent deaths.
If someone talks about death, becomes withdrawn from loved ones or has a drastic change in behavior, it could mean they're considering suicide.
Warning signs of suicidal thoughts:
- Can't think clearly
- Can't sleep, eat or work
- Can't get out of depression
TSPN believes we can save a life by being aware and being willing to help.
"We've got to teach people it's OK to ask the question, and you can ask the person in different ways, depending on your relationship with them," Ridgway said.
If you or someone else needs help, there are people willing to support you.
Call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
You can also reach out to TSPN directly. Click here for more information.
