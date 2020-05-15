NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Doctors at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt say they are seeing an uptick when it comes to traumas involving children.
They believe the safer at home order may have something to do with it.
They are calling it “unintended consequences of the safer at home order.”
Dr. Harold Lovvorn is an associate professor of pediatrics surgery.
Dr. Lovvorn said they are seeing more patients come in with injuries they would primarily see in the summer.
“Seems like summertime has come early and the trauma season for kids has come early. It was pretty apparent within the first couple of weeks that we had seen summer trauma volume happening in the middle of the week,” Lovvorn said.
The children’s hospital is seeing a variety of accidents involving kids of all ages.
“It was everything from ATV accidents and dirt bike accidents. We’ve seen two pellet gun injuries where they are intercranial.
Children of all ages are out of school and parents and guardians are having to work from home.
“Parents are stressed. They are under duress. They are trying to multitask and work and teach — all this stuff from home,” said Dr. Lovvorn.
Meanwhile adult traumas are down.
The adult trauma unit at Vanderbilt issued a release in late April detailing that they are on track to admit 65% fewer patients involved in car and motorcycle accidents as well as pedestrians struck by cars compared to last April.
Doctors say they know it’s a difficult time for so many, but encourage parents to keep an eye on their kids.
“Council your kids before they go outside to play to practice safe play,” said Lovvorn.
