NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cars parked in bike lanes is a common sight in parts of East Nashville, but it can be extremely dangerous and it’s illegal unless otherwise marked.
For more than three years beer has been pouring at Southern Grist Brewing Company at Porter Road and Greenwood Avenue in East Nashville.
“Over the past three and a half years the traffic has tripled,” co-founder of Southern Grist Kevin Antoon said.
It’s good for business but not for drivers.
“We have 14 spots, which is actually a lot of east Nashville. We also do shared parking with some of the businesses that don’t,” Antoon said. “If you go up Greenwood you’ll see a lot of cars blocking driveways and things like that."
Some people also park in bike lanes, a move that could land the driver with a $50 ticket.
“If I’m anywhere in East Nashville, we walk or bike,” East Nashville resident Shanon Hubalik White said. “Now you mix scooters with it and at the end of the day it’s their safety.”
Antoon said they’ve been working with the city since last year to try and add more street parking and make changes to benefit both drivers and bikers.
“We met with Public Works earlier this year and we’ve worked on barricading the bike lanes, making sure the sidewalks are up to code, because people can actually park on some of the sidewalks around here. It’ll create about two dozen more spots along the roadways here without having to widen the roads,” Antoon said. “We just want to make sure it’s safe and it’s been increasingly less safe the last year.”
Walk Bike Nashville told News4 it is advocating for more protected bike lanes around the city that would make it difficult, if not impossible, for cars to park in them.
Public Works said anyone who has bike lane parking issues can contact Hub Nashville by calling 311, or visiting hub.nashville.gov
