Three more batches of mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile virus in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.
The mosquitoes were trapped by the Pest Management Division in the following areas:
- Bordeaux - Buena Vista Pike and Moormans Arm Road
- Waverly/Belmont - Acklen Avenue and 12th Avenue South
- North Nashville - Buchanan Street and D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard
This is the second time this year mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Bordeaux and the third time this year in north Nashville.
The Tennessee Department of Health announced Wednesday afternoon that two people in Shelby County had died after contracting West Nile Virus.
“We all know mosquitoes aren’t just a nuisance. Last year 30 Tennesseans were infected with West Nile virus and sadly, we saw two recent deaths in Shelby County,” said TDH Commissioner John Dreyzehner, MD, MPH, in a news release. “Most but not all healthy people can fight off West Nile virus infection, but some get seriously ill with major consequences like severe pain, long-term or permanent nerve or brain damage and even death. This is a critical time of year and it’s up to all of us to do what we can to keep ourselves and others safe from mosquito bites.”
Metro health department officials will be visiting residents in Bordeaux to pass out mosquito protection and other educational materials. They will also be monitoring areas with standing water and will apply a granular larvicide to any areas where they find mosquito larvae.
Staff began trapping mosquitoes throughout the county back in May. The insects are then sent to the Tennessee Department of Health for testing.
A human West Nile virus case was reported in Nashville earlier this year, but officials said they believe the person contracted the illness outside of the state.
Below are some tips from the health department to protect yourself from mosquitoes:
- Limit time outdoors at dusk and nighttime hours when mosquitoes are present.
- If you must be outdoors, then wear a mosquito repellent that is approved for use by the CDC
- Wear shoes, socks, long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most prevalent. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitoes away from the skin. Pant legs should be tucked into shoes or socks, and collars should be buttoned.
- Make sure your windows and doors have screens and are in good repair.
Any Davidson County resident who is dealing with mosquito issues can call 615-340-5660 to request for a staff member to inspect their property and provide advice on control and prevention.
