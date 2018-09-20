Three more batches of mosquitoes collected have tested positive for the West Nile virus in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The mosquitoes were trapped by the Pest Management Division in the following areas:

Waverly/Belmont area near the intersection of Acklen Avenue and 12th Avenue South (the third time a batch of mosquitoes have tested positive in this neighborhood).

Inglewood neighborhood near the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Litton Avenue

South Nashville neighborhood near the intersection of Edmondson Pike and Blackman Road.

The Health Department's Pest Management staff will visit the Inglewood and south Nashville neighborhoods on Friday to pass out mosquito protection and prevention educational materials and monitor standing water for mosquito larvae.

Health department staff previously visited the Waverly/Belmont neighborhood over the past month after an initial batch of mosquitoes tested positive in that area.

Staff began trapping mosquitoes throughout the county back in May. The insects are then sent to the Tennessee Department of Health for testing.

A human West Nile virus case was reported in Nashville earlier this year, but officials said they believe the person contracted the illness outside of the state.

Below are some tips from the health department to protect yourself from mosquitoes:

Limit time outdoors at dusk and nighttime hours when mosquitoes are present.

If you must be outdoors, then wear a mosquito repellent that is approved for use by the CDC

Wear shoes, socks, long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most prevalent. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitoes away from the skin. Pant legs should be tucked into shoes or socks, and collars should be buttoned.

Make sure your windows and doors have screens and are in good repair.

Any Davidson County resident who is dealing with mosquito issues can call 615-340-5660 to request for a staff member to inspect their property and provide advice on control and prevention.