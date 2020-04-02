NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Despite even more weapons and ammunition found stashed inside the new downtown detention center, the Sheriff Daron Hall said it is now safe to open next month.
“It is a safe and secure building,” Hall said.
Hall said after they made the first discovery of weapons and ammunition hidden inside the jail during construction, they asked the FBI to come in and sweep the building.
That’s when even more weapons and ammunition were discovered, Hall said.
“We did a detailed search of these premises to look for hazards but to primarily look for evidence,” said Matt Foster, FBI assistant special agent in charge.
Hall would not elaborate on what type of weapon or ammunition were discovered or where, but indicated it was hidden inside during construction and required tearing down sections of areas to expose what was hidden inside.
Photographs released by the sheriff’s office show unidentified machinery, used by the FBI, to scan walls.
One photograph showed an unidentified man looking as if he was about to pry or drill into a wall.
Alex Friedmann, a well-respected expert on jail reform, is accused of planting the weapons and ammunition while dressed up like a construction worker in order to infiltrate the jail construction site.
His is charged with attempted burglary, evidence tampering and felony vandalism.
Ben Raybin, Friedmann’s attorney, had no comment.
Friedmann remains in custody in Riverbend Maximum Security Prison pending his first court appearance.
Hall said no new charges had been filed against Friedmann after the latest discovery of more weapons and ammunition.
