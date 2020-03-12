CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Officials with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced Thursday that students at Moore Magnet Elementary School will be dismissed early due a "suspected, but unconfirmed" case of coronavirus.
The students will be dismissed at 11:00 a.m., according to a statement from the school district. They will receive a sack lunch before going home.
"Children will arrive home four hours earlier than normal. Bus drivers will follow their normal drop-off protocol, returning students to the school if required," spokesperson Elise Shelton said in a news release. "Parents and guardians can pick their children up at the school if they are not delivered home."
It is unclear at this time if the potential coronavirus patient is a student at the school.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.