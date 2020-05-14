BORDEAUX, TN (WSMV) - Major League Baseball Star Mookie Betts stole some Tennesseans hearts by buying them groceries on Wednesday.
The L.A. Dodgers Star and Tennessee native bought groceries for unsuspecting shoppers at the Kroger in Bordeaux.
Cool! @mookiebetts surprised shoppers at the Kroger in Bordeaux, TN by buying their groceries. The former Overton Bobcat and current LA Dodgers OF also treated the staff at the store to pizza to thank them for all the hard work they have been doing as essential front-line workers pic.twitter.com/gGcXDkWSMV— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) May 13, 2020
The former Overton High School Bobcat also treated the Kroger staff to pizza "to thank them for all the hard work they have been doing as essential front-line workers."
Betts told Kroger "he just wanted to help out the community as he knows the area was hit hard by the March tornadoes and that many have been out of work and facing other struggles due to COVID-19."
