NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This week, Pre-K through 2nd grade elementary students all across Nashville are going back to the classroom for in person learning.
The return is especially significant for one Metro Nashville school, Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary School shut down even before the Pandemic after getting hit by the March 3rd tornado.
The violent tornado rocked many neighborhoods in North Nashville putting a hole in the wall of the school, shutting it down.
"I arrived here in January and then in March the tornado came through," said Executive Principal Kendra Chapman.
Like the debris left of the playground, for Chapman's first semester the problems kept piling.
"The damage was definitely a big deal for our community," said Chapman.
"Everybody came hands on we moved a school in four days and we never expected to go home for COVID four days later. Never expected that."
After months of repairs, a new HVAC system and wiring, and making sure the school's playground was safe for students to return, the school is finally welcoming students even if its with new COVID safety guidelines.
"But we’ve gotten through all of this so now I think this is going to be kind of a piece of cake for Robert Churchwell cause we’ve been through the ringer," said Chapman.
There is still work to be done. Saturday, Oct. 17th, MNPS, The Nashville Tree Foundation and Metro will host a special ceremony and replanting day to add new trees around the playground and throughout the community. See more about the replanting day and volunteer opportunities here.
