WAYNESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A 3-month-old boy is fighting for his life after a serious crash in Wayne County.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 1999 Jeep driven by 35-year-old Cayla Horton from Summertown was traveling west on Highway 64 in the right lane as was a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by 73-year-old Ronald Harvey from Lawrenceburg.
Horton was seriously injured, as was her infant child Zander who was sitting restrained in a car seat in the back of the Jeep.
The family has set up a Facebook page giving updates about Zander’s condition.
Family members said doctors are not seeing any brain activity.
Doctors are monitoring the boy and the family remains hopeful.
Investigators said Harvey struck the back of Horton's Jeep, causing Horton to rotate counterclockwise off the road and overturn on its passenger side. Harvey's truck came to a stop on the shoulder in the westbound lane.
A Facebook page set up to track the recovery of the infant. On April 28, Zander was reportedly in the ICU at Vanderbilt University Medical Center recovering from a severe brain bleed. He had suffered seizures in days that followed and had to be put on several medications.
Most recently, however, Zander's progress has improved. On Friday, a family spokesperson said Zander was being weaned off his seizure meds and the pressure has gone down in his brain.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and it is unclear at this time if any charges will be filed. Follow updates on Zander's progress on the Team Baby Z Facebook page.
