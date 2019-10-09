CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A relic from World War II was unearthed in Clarksville.
A man using a metal detector found a grenade that had been left undisturbed for 80 years.
Shawn Naas is an avid relic hunter. He uses his metal detector to probe the ground.
On Tuesday he got a big hit. Lying near a creek, Naas found a World War II-era grenade.
“I would say my hair stood up a little bit,” said Naas. “It was the last thing I would expect to come across.”
The spot is only a mile from Fort Campbell. The army used the area during the war to train troops. Naas also found a shell casing next to the grenade with a 1944 marking.
“It’s part of history, something that I’ve always loved to learn about,” said Naas.
Naas brought the grenade home, then called 911. Within minutes, the Clarksville Police Department arrived at his home and a bomb unit from Fort Campbell was called it. They took the grenade to the post for disposal.
“I got a picture of it, was more of a notch on my belt, that I actually found a grenade,” said Naas.
