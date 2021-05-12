CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman was shot in the driver’s seat of her car on Abby Creek Drive on Wednesday, according to Clarksville Police.
Police said the woman was shot near the 600 block of Abby Creek Drive around 12:40 p.m. The 36-year-old woman received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is in no danger.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kell at 931-648-0656, ext. 5171, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip anonymously online.
