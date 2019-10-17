CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville man was shot late Saturday night with his own gun after he confronted two men rummaging through his car in the parking lot of an apartment complex, according to Clarksville police.
Police said the 22-year-old man saw the dome light on inside of his Camaro with two men rummaging through it in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 1925 Ashland City Rd. just before midnight.
The victim physically confronted one of the men who was standing outside of the driver side of the vehicle, penning the suspect against the car. The victim looked inside the center console where he had left his gun and saw it missing.
While he was fighting with one of the men, the other male came around the side of the car and shot the victim in his foot.
Both suspects fled from the scene.
Police determined the car had been unlocked and the gun was left inside the console. The suspects had taken the gun from the vehicle and used it to shoot the victim.
The suspects were described as two black males with black hoodies and black gloves and both appeared to be very young. One of the men was about 5’8” and the other stood about 6’0”.
The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Bradley at 931-648-0656, ext. 5159.
