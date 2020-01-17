CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police said a 34-year-old woman drove a pickup truck into a home and parked car on Richardson Street on Friday morning.
Police said the truck left the paved surface around 9 a.m. and crashed into the house at 822 Richardson Street and then struck an unoccupied car. A man, woman and dog inside the home at the time of the crash were not injured.
There were three people inside the truck at the time of the crash, the driver, a 25-year-old female passenger and 4-year-old girl. All three had to be extricated from the truck and were taken to the hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
City officials are determining whether the home is inhabitable. The crash remains under investigation. Charges could be filed in connection with the crash.
Clarksville Police are investigating a crash in which a woman apparently drove a pickup into a home and then struck a parked vehicle. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)
