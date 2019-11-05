NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans hosted more than 100 soldiers for a flag football tournament at the team’s facility.
The tournament is one of the events to honor the military, leading up to a big Salute to Service at Sunday’s game against Kansas City.
Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division played in a flag football tournament.
“It’s a once in a lifetime experience,” said Ryan Tohma. “I don’t think I would get this opportunity again, not until I make it to the bigtime so I’m enjoying every minute and soaking it up.”
“Well I’m excited. Usually I’m stuck in the office and I don’t get out that often so I’m happy to get in some physical work and have some fun today,” said Vincent Cadena.
All of this leads up to Sunday’s home game where the team will honor the soldiers on the field.
This is the third year of the event. The first one was played at Fort Campbell and was moved to Nashville last year.
