CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people were shot after a shootout outside a home in the 900 block of Peachers Mill Road on Tuesday morning.
Police said officers found a man and woman outside the home around 9:15 a.m. with gunshot wounds. Witnesses saw a Ford Taurus leave the scene of the shooting. Officers found the vehicle in the front yard of a home on Leigh Court. Police later found a man in his late 20s in the backyard of the Leigh Court home.
During the investigation, police determined the male in his 20s in the Ford Taurus pulled into the driveway of the Peachers Mill Road. The man and woman, both in their 30s, were standing outside the vehicle talking to the man. At some point a gunfire exchange took place and the Taurus backed out of the driveway and fled the scene.
The man and woman at the home on Peachers Mill Road were taken to the hospital where they have been treated and released. The man in the Taurus remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Police did not release the identity of the three victims. Police said there were other vehicles struck by gunfire, but no one else was injured. The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information can contact Clarksville Police Detective Koski at 931-648-0656, ext. 5286, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously.
