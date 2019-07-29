CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested two men and a teenager in a suspected carjacking and kidnapping on Nolen Road.
Clarksville police believe several carjackings over the weekend could be connected.
Police said William Boughner, Arion Boggs and a 16-year-old took a woman’s car and then forced her to get in another car. She was forced to try to take money out of an ATM.
The victim was taken back home and wasn’t hurt.
Boughner, Boggs and the teen are facing charges for kidnapping and carjacking.
