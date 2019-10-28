CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thousands of Clarksville residents spent days in the dark after a powerful storm ripped through the area.
Matthew Parker said he hadn’t slept for three days. He and his son have sleep apnea. Without a special machine, they could stop breathing in their sleep.
“All the shelters are full so that's not gonna do any good when you got nine kids to the shelter,” he said.
Their power has been out since Saturday when a major storm tore through Clarksville, uprooting trees and splitting their neighborhood power lines in half.
“We keep getting phone calls saying we got power back on, but there is nobody been in this area, no power whatsoever,” Parker said Monday morning.
A few hours later, the first Clarksville Department of Electricity truck showed up.
“I've been up the past three days without any sleep. He has a rough time sleeping,” he said, explaining his son’s condition, “Rough time breathing, so we have to say up to make sure he's good through the night.”
CDE reported 32,000 customers were without power after Saturday’s storm. By Monday evening, the number was down to 6,000.
CDE’s general manager told News4 crews are working 24/7 to get everyone’s power restored.
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools system will open two hours late on Tuesday. However, students attending New Providence Middle School and the Greenwood Complex will not attend. Those schools were still without power. Employees at New Providence Middle will report to work at the school. Employees at the Greenwood Complex will receive information from their supervisors on where to report. PreK classes (regular and special ed) will not report to school.
The school system said phone calls will be going out to parents and guardians of students whose bus stops will be impacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.