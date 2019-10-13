CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A few years ago, loved ones sought answers in the murder of a Fort Campbell soldier. Those loved ones are looking to the public for help again, but this time it's for a very different reason.
Right next to the noise of the interstate, there's an area of calm and quiet in Robertson County. Tobacco smokes in old barns nearby. Shawn Calvo can often be found in a little clearing.
"There's times that I come out, make sure it's all cleaned up," said Calvo, looking over a memorial of trinkets, flags and flowers. "I take care of it."
Three years ago, Fort Campbell soldier Shadow McClaine disappeared, her remains later found off Exit 19 of Interstate 24. McClaine's ex-husband, Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray, plead guilty to premeditated murder earlier this year. Spc. Charles Robinson III plead guilty to McClaine's murder in 2017.
During the trials, Calvo helped to create a memorial for McClaine where her remains were found.
"That candle came from Shadow's room back home," said Calvo, walking around the memorial. "She always loved butterflies."
As a close friend of McClaine's parents, Calvo feels a responsibility to protect all of this. Something's bringing a new pain to those who loved McClaine.
"Shadow's family has gone through enough," said Calvo. "They don't deserve to continue to go through evil things."
Calvo said someone has shattered many vases with marbles while angels, trinkets, flowers and personal items are being vandalized or stolen.
"It's a lack of respect," said Calvo. "This is for a Fort Campbell soldier, a beautiful, loving, amazing woman who does not deserve this."
Calvo said she's talked to local law enforcement, but she needs the help of a community to keep watch.
"I just want to say to the family, 'I'm really, really sorry that there's people out there who are cold and heartless like that,'" said Calvo. "It breaks my heart. She served her country, and she didn't deserve to die the way she did. Now, she does not deserve the disrespect someone is doing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.