CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 16-year-old driver faces multiple charges after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning injured four teens.
Police said the driver has been charged with driver to exercise due care, vehicular assault, reckless driving and reckless endangerment in connection to the crash on Memorial Drive Extension at a high rate of speed around 8:30 a.m.
The 16-year-old was driving a Camaro south on Memorial Drive Extension when another vehicle traveling north was going to make a left turn onto Abby Lane, but stopped prior to making the turn.
The 16-year-old took evasive action, turning slightly right to avoid a collision, went off the right side of the road down a ditch line, hit a utility pole before crashing into a tree.
A 15-year-old riding in the front seat was airlifted to a Nashville hospital in stable condition. The driver and an 18-year-old and 16-year-old who were riding in the back seat were taken to a Clarksville hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police determined the Camaro was traveling around 90 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone at the time of the crash. After departing the roadway, police determined the car was still traveling around 50 mph when it struck the tree.
All of the car’s occupants were wearing seatbelts.
