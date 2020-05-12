CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 17-year-old has been charged with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide after an incident on Monday at a home on Ellsworth Drive.
Clarksville Police said Mary Carney died as a result of her injuries. A second victim survived the attack and is recovering, according to police.
The protect the identity of the juvenile, police would not release the domestic relationship between the parties.
