CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - State authorities located a missing couple with known medical conditions who have been missing since Tuesday.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they are trying to locate 63-year-old Daisy Roberts and 69-year-old Paul Elam. TBI said the couple was located after being seen driving on I-24 near Manchester on Thursday night.
Around 8 a.m., a Greenbrier Police officer spotted the couple who said they were out of gas, according to Clarksville Police. Not knowing they were missing, the officer filled up their tank and sent them back to Clarksville. The couple was possibly spotted again near the U.S. Post Office on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville at 9 a.m., Clarksville Police said.
The Roberts' son told police that the two left their home on Dunbar Cave Road between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Roberts' son told police that they both have mild cases of dementia.
TBI officials said Roberts and Elam are believed to be driving in a 2005 black Dodge Caravan with Tennessee license plate DP80291.
Anyone with any information about their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. Anyone with information, can also call Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5242, Tipsline 931-645-8477, or by clicking here.
