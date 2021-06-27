CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving a Clarksville Police officer early Saturday morning on Liberty Bell Lane.
Clarksville Police were called to the neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. after a report of a loud disturbance in the area. As officers approached the disturbance on foot, shots were being fired and one person was shot. As officers approached the scene, an individual armed with a weapon confronted the officer, causing him to fire.
The person shot by police was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the TBI. The other victim was taken to a Nashville hospital. No officers were injured during the incident.
The TBI was requested to conduct the interview by District Attorney General John Carney and per Clarksville Police policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.