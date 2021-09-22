FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WSMV) - A soldier died Tuesday on Fort Campbell during a diver training exercise at the Joe Swing Park Reservoir, Fort Campbell Public Affairs announced Wednesday.
The soldier went under water late Tuesday afternoon while conducting training and did not resurface. A search began immediately with support from Fort Campbell Fire and Emergency Services, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services. The soldier’s body was recovered Wednesday morning.
Post officials said the incident is under investigation. No further information will be released until the next-of-kin notification process is complete.
All activities at Joe Swing Park Reservoir have been canceled and the area is off-limits until further notice.
