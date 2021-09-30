CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - From funny videos, unique stories and viral challenges, TikTok is an app many can’t get enough of.
“Everybody uses it, even like parents and little kids,” said TikTok user Angela.
But some challenges like “devious licks” have caused disruption and vandalism in schools.
As pranks continue, one local school district is asking parents to step in.
On Wednesday, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School District sent a letter to parents stating that they were made aware of other challenges that promote crimes such as assaulting employees.
Since acts like this can lead to serious consequences, the Montgomery County Sheriff was also included in the notice encouraging parents to pay close attention to their children.
“I kind of hope they would stay off of so much social media,” said grandparent Susan Caldwell. “I think that is one of our problems is that they are fixated with all of this.”
Some TikTok users are also hoping these pranks will come to an end.
“You can learn stuff you don’t learn in school about other people, and I think it is really fun and I think we should stop taking advantage of it because it will be taken away from us,” said Angela.
