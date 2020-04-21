CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Health Department was made aware on Tuesday of multiple scammer calls that went out from the health department phone number.
The caller was contacting people to let them know they can receive the results of their COVID-19 test if they share their social security number.
"The Montgomery County Health Department would never ask for your social security number. We will prompt you with questions that are related to your visit to the health department so you will know that it is us," said Joey Smith, Director of the Montgomery County Health Department, in a news release. "We felt it was important to warn people these calls are being made so they can protect their personal information."
