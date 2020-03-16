CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have three people in custody in conjunction with a robbery in Henry County, Clarksville Police reported in a Facebook post.
Police reported the suspects bailed out of a car around 5 a.m. in the area of 101st Parkway and Bevard Road. Two of the suspects were caught in the 1600 block of Bevard.
The vehicle was spotted in Stewart County and crossed into Montgomery County. The vehicle wrecked near the intersection of 101st Parkway and Bevard Road around 5 a.m. The suspects bailed out of the car.
Police are still working to determine if there was a fourth suspect in the car.
If you notice suspicious activity in the area, call 911.
