CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The occupant of an apartment was taken to the hospital after a fire at the Pembroke Park Apartments off Ringgold Road early Sunday morning.
Clarksville Fire Rescue said the resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Crews arrived at the apartment complex just before 1:45 a.m. Sunday and found flames and heavy smoke coming from the apartment. Firefighters were able to keep it spreading to the adjacent apartments.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
