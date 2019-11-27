Police are trying to identify suspects that abandoned a stolen vehicle out of Nashville on Nov. 15 at a Clarksville business after it sustained a flat tire.

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are trying to identify the suspects who abandoned a stolen vehicle from Nashville at a Clarksville business, then stolen another vehicle, according to police.

Clarksville Police said the suspects abandoned the car on Nov. 15 at a Cunningham Lane business after it got a flat tire. The suspects then stole a vehicle that was left running unattended in the parking lot of the Cunningham Lane business. The second vehicle was later recovered abandoned on Interstate 24 near exit 40.

The wallet of the victim of the second stolen vehicle was found a couple of days later on Trenton Road. The suspects had ditched it in front of a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information about the suspects can call Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5654, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online to submit a tip anonymously.

