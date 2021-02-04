CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are trying to identify two people who were entering unlocked vehicles during the early morning hours on Monday in western Clarksville.
Police said the individuals were seen entering the vehicles in the Magnolia Drive and Medallion Circle areas. The individuals also stole an unlocked vehicles with the keys still in it. The vehicle was recovered unoccupied the next day.
Anyone with information should contact Clarksville Police Det. Nobel at 931-648-0656, ext. 5654, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip anonymously online.
