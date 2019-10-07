CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for information on what happened to an 18-year-old man during an incident on Britton Springs Road on Sunday night.
Police said Antony Richardson, 18, sustained severe injuries in the incident that occurred around 5:30 p.m.
Anyone with information about Richardson’s activities on Sunday should contact Clarksville Police Det. Christy Bing at 931-648-0656, ext. 5133, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online anonymously.
Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
