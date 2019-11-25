CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are trying to identify a suspect that robbed a credit union on Trenton Road on Monday morning.
Police said a man walked into the Cornerstone Financial Credit Union at 2100 Trenton Rd. around 9:20 a.m. and demanded money. He used an orange bag to claim the money from the clerks. Once he received an undisclosed amount of money, he left the business. A firearm or weapon was not displayed during the robbery.
Police said there was speculation the man was wearing a disguise to cover his features. He was described as standing between 5'10" and 6'2" and weighs between 170 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored coat, blue shirt, khaki pants and had black sunglasses. He is believed to have entered a vehicle, possibly a Lexus SUV, at the Burger King parking lot near Cornerstone. The SUV appeared to have a Papa John's topper on the vehicle, but it is unknown if the person is actually employed or has any association with Papa John's. The local Papa John's toppers were all accounted for.
If you have informantion, contact Det. Carlson at 931-648-0656, ext. 5172, call the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously.
