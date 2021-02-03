CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police said the final suspect involved in the 2019 murder of Joshua Ellis and shooting of Joshua Dix has been taken into custody.
Hersey Bernard Mitchell, 30, was arrested on Tuesday by agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Police said he is the last person charged with the July 21, 2019, murder of Joshua Ellis and the shooting of Joshua Dix.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Six men have been arrested for the murder of a 32-year-old man in Clarksville.
In September, Lewis Timmons, Kaleb Wilson, Kamren Bennett, Dorris Acree, Anthony Spencer and Jaquan Dawes were indicted in September 2019 by the Montgomery County Grand Jury.
Police said Ellis was killed on July 21 on Givens Lane and the men also attempted to murder Dix in Summit Heights on the same day.
Dix was shot multiple times in the area of 13 Summit Heights around 9:15 p.m., about 15 minutes after Ellis was found. Ellis died the next day from his injuries.
Clarksville Police are investigating a possible homicide that occurred on the 1300 block of Givens Lane on Sunday.
Police said the victims and suspects knew each other.
