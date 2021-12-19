CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have found the missing 2-month-old from Sunday morning's Endangered Child Alert that was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
According to the TBI, 2-month-old Yessiah Finch from Clarksville was located by authorities in Champaign County, Illinois.
Police believed that Finch was possibly with Quantez Finch. Quantez Finch is wanted for especially aggravated kidnapping.
If you have information on Quantez Finch's whereabouts, call Clarksville Police at 931-645-8477 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Clarksville Police Department for 2-month-old Yessiah Finch. He may be with Quantez Finch, who is wanted for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping. Have info? Call @clarksvillepd at 931-645-8477 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/GcRWt32gcQ— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 19, 2021
