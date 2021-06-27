CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday night on Union Hall Road.
Clarksville Police said two men became involved in an altercation around 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Union Hall Road when one of them produced a handgun and shot the other man in the leg. The victim was taken to a Nashville hospital by ambulance. His condition is unknown, according to police.
Police said the incident was isolated to the men involved and they were known to each other.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Det. Justin Neagos at 931-648-0656, ext. 5537, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online anonymously.
