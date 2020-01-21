CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man was injured during a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Richardson Street and Summit Heights.
Clarksville Police found a 36-year-old man lying in the middle of the road in front of Summit Heights Building 4D around 3 p.m. Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
People were outside and heard gunshots but did not see a vehicle or suspect. An unoccupied housing authority truck in from of Building 4C was struck by gunfire.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police do not believe this to be a random act.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Pew at 931-648-0656, ext. 5365, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or online.
