CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking for a man identified as being involved in a shooting on Monday night on Beech Street.
Officers responded to a shooting in progress call around 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Beech Street where they found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to a Nashville hospital and is currently in stable condition.
Officers have identified Amazae Fairrow, 18, as the shooter. He has an active warrant on file for aggravated assault and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police are also trying to locate Ajoi' Cobbs, who may have information pertaining to the shooting.
Anyone who sees Fairrow should call 911. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Clarksville Police Detective Koski at 931-648-0656, ext. 5286, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously.
