CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville police are hoping someone can identify a man in a hoodie who robbed a laundromat on Riverside Boulevard.
It’s the level of violence that’s disturbing. A man wearing a hoodie, walks in the business, looks around, then within seconds, he ramps up the attack on the clerk.
Clarksville Police said the man has to be taken off the streets.
“We need to find him. He’s ready to get physical and hurt somebody,” said police spokesman Jim Knoll.
Security video shows the man punching the clerk to the floor. He then puts the woman in a choke hold, dragging her to the register, forcing her to take cash out of the drawer.
Police are concerned the crook could hit another business with more frightening results.
“We are hoping it will motivate someone that knows or thinks they know this person,” said Knoll. “That’s what we want. If you think this person looks familiar, let us know because we got to get him off the streets.”
The woman who was attacked wasn’t badly injured, but she was badly shaken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.