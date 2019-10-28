CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people have been arrested and charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of a man near a residence hall at Austin Peay.
Police said Joshua Wilkins and a juvenile, both of Memphis, have been charged with criminal homicide in the death of Sedarin Brown, 22.
During the course of the investigation it was determined that Sedarin Brown, 22, was involved in a drug transaction to sell a small amount of marijuana to someone at Hand Village Avenue. A witness said as they arrived at the location, two people approached their vehicle for the drug deal. One of the people, a 17-year-old juvenile, approached the driver's door, pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's things. The other man identified as Watkins, opened the passenger door and began rummaging through the car. At some point, Brown was shot.
Watkins and the juvenile were located at the apartments on Nolen Road and detained without incident. Police said they were both in Clarksville visiting friends. Watkins was identified as being responsible for setting up the drug deal.
Clarksville Police Department and APSU Police are investigating. If you have any information call Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5340, Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or APSU Police at 931-221-7786.
