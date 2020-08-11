CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police have arrested the grandson of a man found dead inside his home in 2010, according to a news release.
Michael L. Gray was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury in the death of his grandfather, Jonas Russell Gray.
Jonas Gray was found dead in his home on Oct. 6, 2010, and it was determined that he died from a gunshot wound. Property was also believed to be missing from the home.
Michael Gray has been charged with first-degree murder and felony theft. Bond has been set at $100,000.
