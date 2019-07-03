CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police recovered eight firearms after responding to a call early Wednesday morning about four people sitting inside a vehicle flipping a gun around, according to Clarksville Police.
Police said someone called to report the individuals at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Trenton Road around 1:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they reported an odor of marijuana and one of the men had a handgun in his lap.
After the men exited the vehicle, police found eight firearms inside the vehicle, three of which were found to be stolen from Clarksville vehicles. Police also found marijuana inside the vehicle.
Three adults and a juvenile were taken into custody.
Shomari Moody, 18, was charged with burglary, theft of property, simple possession and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $35,000.
Nekhael Ross, 21, was charged with theft of property and simple possession. Bond was set at $15,000.
Deonte Taylor, 20, was charged with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon and simple possession. Bond was set at $15,000.
The juvenile, age 17, was charged with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon and simple possession. He was cited and released to a family member.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.
